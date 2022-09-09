ULM vs Nicholls prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
ULM vs Nicholls How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA
How To Watch: ESPN3
Record: ULM (0-1), Nicholls (0-1)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule
NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
ULM vs Nicholls Game Preview
Why Nicholls Will Win
The Colonels didn’t show it off against South Alabama, but they have the offense to give ULM all sorts of problems.
The offense got stuffed last week in the 48-7 loss, but that was an anomaly. Nicholls knows how to get the chains moving, the offensive front is going to be much, much better this year at keeping defenses out of the backfield, and the O will be closer to 500 yards per game this year than the 165 of last week.
ULM doesn’t have the defense to hold up for 60 minutes if the Nicholls passing attack gets going.
Or …
Why ULM Will Win
Is that going to be Nicholls this year?
There were some key losses and this isn’t quite the same team as the one that exploded so much last year.
ULM has a good quarterback in Chandler Rogers to give the Colonels problems. the receivers are there to stretch the field, and on the other side, the defensive front will show a whole lot more after having problems with Texas to start the season.
For all the problems in the 52-10 loss, ULM had the ball for well over 35 minutes.
– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview
What’s Going To Happen
Nicholls will play better than it did last week, ULM will play better than it did last week, and the two will combine to play an interesting game.
ULM will have to work to put this away. It’ll get up, and it’ll maintain the lead, but it’ll need a few late scoring drives to finally get out alive. It’s going to be work to get the scoring punch needed to relax.
ULM vs Nicholls Prediction, Line
ULM 31, Nicholls 27
Line: ULM -3.5, o/u: 61
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
ULM vs Nicholls Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams