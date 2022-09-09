ULM vs Nicholls prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

ULM vs Nicholls How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: ULM (0-1), Nicholls (0-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

ULM vs Nicholls Game Preview

Why Nicholls Will Win

The Colonels didn’t show it off against South Alabama, but they have the offense to give ULM all sorts of problems.

The offense got stuffed last week in the 48-7 loss, but that was an anomaly. Nicholls knows how to get the chains moving, the offensive front is going to be much, much better this year at keeping defenses out of the backfield, and the O will be closer to 500 yards per game this year than the 165 of last week.

ULM doesn’t have the defense to hold up for 60 minutes if the Nicholls passing attack gets going.

Or …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why ULM Will Win

Is that going to be Nicholls this year?

There were some key losses and this isn’t quite the same team as the one that exploded so much last year.

ULM has a good quarterback in Chandler Rogers to give the Colonels problems. the receivers are there to stretch the field, and on the other side, the defensive front will show a whole lot more after having problems with Texas to start the season.

For all the problems in the 52-10 loss, ULM had the ball for well over 35 minutes.

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Nicholls will play better than it did last week, ULM will play better than it did last week, and the two will combine to play an interesting game.

ULM will have to work to put this away. It’ll get up, and it’ll maintain the lead, but it’ll need a few late scoring drives to finally get out alive. It’s going to be work to get the scoring punch needed to relax.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

ULM vs Nicholls Prediction, Line

ULM 31, Nicholls 27

Line: ULM -3.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

ULM vs Nicholls Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams