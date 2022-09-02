UConn vs Central Connecticut prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

UConn vs Central Connecticut How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

How To Watch: CW20

Record: UConn (0-1), Central Connecticut (0-0)

UConn vs Central Connecticut Game Preview

Why Central Connecticut Will Win

The Blue Devils can get into the backfield.

They’re missing last year’s top pass rusher Kelvin Apari, but they can generate pressure from several spots – they led the FCS in tackles for loss.

The UConn offensive line did a decent job of keeping the defense out of the backfield in the 31-20 loss to Utah State to start the season, but this is going to be a work in progress.

Central Connecticut should be able to throw a bit – it has the experience and veterans in place to start doing more down the field – but as long as it can hang around in the turnover battle and come up with third down stops, it can pull this off.

Why UConn Will Win

The offense might have found something against Utah State.

Everything stalled over the last three quarters, but Nathan Carter and the running game worked. He took off for 190 yards on 20 carries, the team ran for 245 yards averaging over six yards per carry, and now the team is going to bash and bash some more.

The three turnovers did in the Huskies. Keep the mistakes to a minimum, and the offensive line should be able to take over.

What’s Going To Happen

Nothing is a given when it comes to UConn football.

It lost to Holy Cross by ten last year, needed a late score to get by Yale, struggled against Wagner to open up 2019, and craziest of all, it hasn’t beaten an FCS team by more than a touchdown since a 35-3 win over Fordham in 2011.

Things are different now with Jim Mora Jr. taking over the coaching reins, but it’s still not going to be easy.

UConn vs Central Connecticut Prediction, Line

UConn 28, Central Connecticut 14

Line: UConn -16, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

UConn vs Central Connecticut Must See Rating: 1.5

