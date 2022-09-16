UCLA vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17
UCLA vs South Alabama How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 17
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Record: UCLA (2-0), South Alabama (2-0)
UCLA vs South Alabama Game Preview
Why South Alabama Will Win
While several other Sun Belt teams are getting tons of love and national attention, South Alabama has quietly put up a strong 2-0 start with a solid passing attack, good consistency, and a defense that’s been fantastic so far against the run.
Beating up Nicholls State was nice, but taking out Central Michigan by 14 on the road was a statement.
It’s got enough to be dangerous on the road. Holds up on the line, doesn’t turn the ball over, amazing at controlling the time of possession – USA has the makeup to catch UCLA if it’s napping. But …
Why UCLA Will Win
The penalties are a problem for the Jaguars.
19 so far have been just enough to be annoying.
UCLA has hardly been air-tight, but that’s what tune-ups against Bowling Green and Alabama State are for. The running game is rolling for six yards per carry and brings far more power than anything South Alabama has dealt with so far.
The Bruins will be better on third downs, the pass rush will bother QB Carter Bradley, and the overall offensive balance should matter. Even so …
What’s Going To Happen
Be careful here.
UCLA will win, but South Alabama is playing well, it’s used to working on the road, and it’s got the right mix of talents and veterans to catch the the home team napping for a little while.
The Bruins will take over as the game goes on with the running game stepping up, but the efficient Jaguar passing game will make this interesting.
UCLA vs South Alabama Prediction, Line
UCLA 38, South Alabama 20
Line: UCLA -15.5, o/u: 60.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
UCLA vs South Alabama Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5
