UCLA vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

UCLA vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: UCLA (3-0), Colorado (0-3)

UCLA vs Colorado Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

Colorado just can’t get anything going.

The defense is bad, the offense worse, and neither side can do anything on third downs, the points aren’t there, and the run defense is the worst in the nation.

Other than that, everything is going great.

UCLA might be scuffling a bit – it needed a minor miracle to survive against South Alabama, and it got off to a rough start against Bowling Green – but it’ll be okay as long as it keeps everything simple.

Start running, keep running, rely on QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to hit his third down throws, and there won’t be a problem.

However …

Why Colorado Will Win

Again, UCLA hasn’t exactly been playing great.

The overall stats are fine, but it had a night mare of a time putting away USA in the 32-31 win. The downfield passing game hasn’t been good enough over the first three games, the run defense didn’t hold up like it should’ve last week, and the secondary allowed the Jaguars to connect on too many midrange passes.

Yeah, Colorado has been a disaster, but is there anything going right?

On the plus side of having the nation’s worst run defense, the secondary hasn’t been bad – at least statistically. Against UCLA, selling out against the run should work. Minnesota and TCU were able to hit on their throws when they weren’t busy on the ground, but the Buff defensive backs really are a plus.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the Karl Dorrell bowl in every way.

The former UCLA head coach started strong at Colorado, had a rough 2021, and 2022 has gone very, very wrong. However, one big performance and a win might just change everything.

It’s not coming.

The lines are struggling too much, the run defense is too bad, and the playmakers have yet to show up. UCLA has the ability to underwhelm, but it’ll overcome another rough start to pull away.

UCLA vs Colorado Prediction, Line

UCLA 45, Colorado 17

Line: UCLA -21.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

UCLA vs Colorado Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

