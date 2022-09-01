UCLA vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

UCLA vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: UCLA (0-0), Bowling Green (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Week 0 Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UCLA vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The offense should eventually be more fun.

Bowling Green has the receivers, and it has the quarterback in Matt McDonald who knows what he’s doing. The experience of the attack has to start translating into production, and the defensive line needs to use its veterans to hold up early on.

UCLA has a few new parts of the offensive line that have to blend in right away, and the receiving corps is a wee bit of a question mark until Duke transfer Jake Bobo proves he can be the team’s No. 1.

For all of the problems Bowling Green had last year, it had the best pass defense in the MAC. However …

– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why UCLA Will Win

That’s a wee bit misleading. The Bowling Green pass defense was statistically great because the run D got ripped to shreds.

Yes, the top guys up front are back, but there aren’t going to be enough plays in the backfield to worry. UCLA’s renovated offensive front should be just good enough to get Zach Charbonnet and the rest of the running backs rolling right away.

The transfer portal that took over the UCLA defensive front should get an easy warm up – Bowling Green’s offensive line won’t do anything – and Hawaii transfer Darius Muasau should gum up everything.

Bowling Green has to bomb away to win, and …

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA could use the work.

Bowling Green was able to shock Minnesota last year in one of the weirdest games possible, but UCLA should be able to use this to get all of the parts in place in the receiving corps, the defensive front, and in several other spots after losing a ton of talent.

It still has Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback, the ground game will be fine, and after a few rough drives, it’ll all kick in with over 200 yards from the rushing attack paving the way.

– All of the CFN Predictions

UCLA vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

UCLA 38, Bowling Green 10

Line: UCLA -23, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– How every college coach does against the spread



UCLA vs Bowling Green Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams