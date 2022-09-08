UCLA vs Alabama State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

UCLA vs Alabama State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: UCLA (1-0), Alabama State (2-0)

UCLA vs Alabama State Game Preview

Why Alabama State Will Win

The Hornets got to 2-0 with a 23-13 win over Howard. There were too many mistakes – two turnovers and 11 penalties – but the passing game was good, the defense held up for three quarters before finally giving up a touchdown, and it kept the strong start going.

The team is good at controlling the tempo, it’s going to own the time of possession battle, and it’s usually great at limiting turnovers and big errors. It’s going to have to be perfect to stay in this, because …

Why UCLA Will Win

UCLA appears to be ready to roar.

Bowling Green is Bowling Green, but it’s improved going into the season, there’s hope for one of its best runs in a long time, and it got rocked 45-17 as the Bruins rolled for 626 yards with a balanced attack that kicked it in after a rough start.

The Falcons took an early lead, and then the UCLA running game went off, Dorian Thompson-Robinson got into a passing groove, and there weren’t any issues.

This should be a true scrimmage to sharpen up even more.

What’s Going To Happen

What time does the game start? What time can you get there?

Let’s just say good seats are going to be available in the Rose Bowl for this as UCLA has no issues whatsoever – it’ll use the game to get the depth some quality work.

It’ll win this, take down South Alabama next week, and be 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2015. First, it’ll do what it wants this week as it puts the Hornets away after about ten minutes.

UCLA vs Alabama State Prediction, Line

UCLA 52, Alabama State 0

Line: UCLA -50.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

UCLA vs Alabama State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

