UCF vs South Carolina State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1

UCF vs South Carolina State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UCF (0-0), South Carolina State (0-0)

UCF vs South Carolina State Game Preview

Why South Carolina State Will Win

This is a very, very, dangerous Bulldog team that’s as strongly coached as anyone on the UCF slate.

Head coach Buddy Pough has another strong team that’s going to be in the mix for the MEAC title – QB Corey Fields, RB Kendrell Flowers, and WRs Shaquan Davis and Will Vereen are all dangerous – the defense has the front that can get into the backfield and the playmakers to take the ball away.

This should be an improved UCF team, but it’s filling in some spots up front, it needs to transfers to play big roles on a defense that needs to step up at linebacker, and …

Why UCF Will Win

UCF’s running game is going to be a problem.

The offensive front that wasn’t great in pass protection is build to blast away, and it has a healthy and ready-to-roll Isaiah Bowser at running back and Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee who can move.

The Knights aren’t going to take a ton of big chances here. Yes, South Carolina State will be solid this year on the defensive front, but it should wear down a bit as the game goes on.

On the other side, be shocked if the UCF defense that was decent last year isn’t a whole lot better. Yes, it’s relying on new parts to improve and add depth, but it won’t get pushed too much. The Bulldog O has talent, but it’s going to need to take a slew of chances to get things moving deep.

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina State will bring the effort, and it’s going to be a tough out, but UCF will take over up front with a 200-yard rushing day. The ground game will take over after the D comes up with a whole slew of third down stops.

There will be a mid-game lull that allows the Bulldogs to make a little noise, but UCF will pull away in the fourth quarter to make the final score look worse than the game will be – at least for about 2.5 quarters.

UCF vs South Carolina State Prediction, Line

UCF 45, South Carolina State 16

Line: UCF -37.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2



UCF vs South Carolina State Must See Rating: 1.5

