UCF vs SMU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Sunday, October 2

UCF vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UCF (3-1), SMU (2-2)

UCF vs SMU Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

The passing game is rolling.

New head coach Rhett Lashlee wasn’t able to get wins over Maryland or TCU, but his team pushed hard in both games with QB Tanner Mordecai bombing away for a passing attack that’s fifth in the nation averaging 353 yards per game.

The UCF pass defense has been solid so far, but can the offense keep up?

It’s been way too inconsistent throwing the ball – it struggled against Louisville and Georgia Tech – and that’s not going to fly in this. The Knights have to be able to move the ball, but SMU will generate plays in the backfield and …

Why UCF Will Win

The UCF running game should make up for the passing issues.

QB John Rhys Plumlee is trying to show that he’s a passer as well as a runner and great athlete, but he’s too effective when he takes off to not keep using his skills.

The Knights are fifth in the nation averaging 276 rushing yards per game, and between Plumlee and the good backs there’s a rotation that should keep hammering away on an SMU defensive front that allowed 5.7 yards per carry against Maryland and TCU.

UCF shouldn’t make this too difficult on itself. Run the ball, dominated the clock, keep the ball for over 35 minutes, and keep SMU’s O off the field.

What’s Going To Happen

This was moved to Sunday after hurricane nightmare rolled through Orlando. It’s supposed to be in the high 80s and sunny on Sunday.

Can the SMU passing game take over, and can it get enough of a running game to get by? Can the UCF running game take over, and can it get enough of a passing game to get by?

Yes to all of that, but the Knights will be better on the defensive front, and the secondary will hold up with a few good big plays in the fourth quarter to come up with a massive win to kick off conference play.

UCF vs SMU Prediction, Line

UCF 30, SMU 24

Line: UCF -3.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

UCF vs SMU Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

