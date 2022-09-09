UAB vs Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

UAB vs Liberty How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UAB (1-0), Liberty (1-0)

UAB vs Liberty Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

It was just one game against an overmatched team, but head coach Bryant Vincent got a strong performance from his team in a 59-0 win over Alabama A&M.

It’s the tune-up the team needed to start the season. Jermaine Brown and the ground game ripped off yards in chunks, the passing attack got everything down right away, and the defense got in the backfield when it had to.

Liberty struggled with the Southern Miss running game in the 29-27 overtime win. The Golden Eagles got a great push, ran for 252 yards, and UAB is going to hammer away on the Flame defensive front from the start.

Why Liberty Will Win

Liberty might not have Malik Willis under center anymore, but it has playmakers.

QB Kaidon Salter led the team with 65 rushing yards and was okay through the air, the attack was balanced, and everyone came through when they absolutely had to.

The D forced five takeaways, and the O should be a whole lot better if it stops with the mistakes – three turnovers and 12 penalties aren’t going to be the norm.

The Flames should own third down for stretches, UAB is going to have a far tougher time getting things working down the field like it did against Alabama A&M, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a second straight thriller for Liberty.

Both defense will come up with enough stops in the middle of the game to cause a slew of ebbs and flows, but the Blazers will be a bit more consistent over the last 20 minutes.

The UAB blazer running game will be almost as strong as what Southern Miss brought last week – only without the turnovers and third down stalls.

UAB vs Liberty Prediction, Line

UAB 26, Liberty 24

Line: UAB -6.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UAB vs Liberty Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

