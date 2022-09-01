Tulsa vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Tulsa vs Wyoming How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Tulsa (0-0), Wyoming (0-1)

Tulsa vs Wyoming Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

Let’s just say it’s going to take a little while for the Wyoming passing game to get going – if at all.

It was a rebuilding year after a slew of key personnel losses and changes, and it showed in the rough 38-6 loss to Illinois. The defense struggled, but the biggest problem was the passing attack with Andrew Peasley going 5-of-20 for 30 yards and a pick.

Tulsa’s biggest strength early on might be the secondary with a slew of great safeties and the corners helped by a potentially sold pass rush.

Why Wyoming Will Win

Illinois is going to be good.

It might not be Big Ten Championship good, but dealing with a fired up Big Ten team on its home turf is asking a lot for a Wyoming team going through so many big changes.

No, the passing attack isn’t going to light anyone up, but the ground attack hit the Illini for six yards per carry with Titus Swen and Peasley both finding room to move.

Tulsa is going through a rebuild of its own, and didn’t get the benefit of a Week 0 game to get some hitting out of the way. That, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Tulsa is undergoing a slew of changes, too.

There might not be as many drastic things happening as there are on the Wyoming side, but it’s going to take a little bit for the Golden Hurricane to be back to the level of last year.

Wyoming will run well, the passing game will be a bit more effective, and the defense will be far, far better against the run than it was against Illinois.

Tulsa vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

Wyoming 23, Tulsa 17

Line: Tulsa -6.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

