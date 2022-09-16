Tulsa vs Jacksonville State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Tulsa vs Jacksonville State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Tulsa (1-1), Jacksonville State (3-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Tulsa vs Jacksonville State Game Preview

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

Rich Rodriguez’s team is rolling.

The running game is averaging seven yards per pop with four different Gamecocks hitting the 100-yard mark on the season so far, and now it gets to show off against a Tulsa defense that’s been solid, but hasn’t seen anything that’s going to move this fast.

There have been mistakes, and there have been too many turnovers, but the defense has been fantastic – it’s been great against the pass so far – the six takeaways have made up for the problems, and overall, the team will be more than happy to get in an up-and-down shootout.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Tulsa Will Win

Davis Brin is balling.

So Jacksonville State wants to get into an offensive fight, okay.

Brin is one of the nation’s leading passers with 782 yards in Tulsa’s first two games. He’s not all that accurate, but he’s pushing the ball down the field, he’s averaging over nine yards per throw, and he’s been able to make up for the problems on the defensive side.

Jacksonville State is playing well, but QB Zion Webb is giving the ball away too much. In a game like this – like in Tulsa’s first two games – one slip, and one break of serve might be enough.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

The Jacksonville State offense will take over in a hurry.

Tulsa was able to hold up against Wyoming and Northern Illinois on the ground, but the Gamecock offense will be too consistent, and the defense will come up with just enough pressure and plays behind the line to get by.

This will be fun.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Tulsa vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Line

Jacksonville State 38, Tulsa 34

Line: Tulsa -9.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Tulsa vs Jacksonville State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams