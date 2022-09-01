Tulane vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Tulane vs UMass How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Tulane (0-0), UMass (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Week 0 Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Tulane vs UMass Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

Former head coach Don Brown has returned to try to revitalize the program.

It’s an experienced bunch with enough on offense to do a whole lot more – the running game has the potential to be a problem – and there’s enough through the transfer portal to upgrade the passing game a bit.

The defensive side had more problems than the offense, but that’s where Brown comes in. This should be a more aggressive bunch, that comes up with more big plays.

Tulane has to prove it can stop with all of the turnover problems it had last year. UMass has to be at least +3 in turnover margin to stay in this – it’s possible.

However …

– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Tulane Will Win

Tulane should be much, much, much better than the 2-10 version of last year.

The passing game will be stronger, the running backs are deep, the experience is there across the board, and the defense has the pass rushers to be more consistent at getting in the backfield after being ripped to shreds by the better offenses.

And it’s not like the UMass offense will have it all figured out right away.

The Minutemen never got past 28 points in any game last year, and it’s not about to happen right away. The offensive line didn’t get better that quickly, and there won’t be enough explosion to get back in the game in a hurry if …

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday

What’s Going To Happen

Tulane will get up fast and stay there.

It was a rough 2021 on offense, a rougher 2021 on defense, and it’s all about to come together right away with a big performance and a great second quarter after UMass makes things interesting in the first.

The Minutemen will come up with two good scoring drives – the things the coaching staff worked on this offseason will click right away – and then things will settle in for the Green Wave.

The offense balance will be fine, but it’ll be the running game that goes on a roll with well over 200 yards.

– All of the CFN Predictions

Tulane vs UMass Prediction, Line

Tulane 45, UMass 17

Line: Tulane -28.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– How every college coach does against the spread



Tulane vs UMass Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London Season 2

1: Mack & Rita

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams