Tulane vs Alcorn State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
Tulane vs Alcorn State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Tulane (1-0), Alcorn State (0-1)
Tulane vs Alcorn State Game Preview
Why Alcorn State Will Win
The Braves know how to control the tempo.
They struggled to convert third down chances in the 31-27 loss to Stephen F. Austin, and they were destroyed in the time of possession battle, but normal the offense is amazing at making teams play at its pace.
There won’t be a slew of mistakes and turnovers, the offense ran wild in the loss – it’ll hit a Tulane defense that gave up 200 rushing yards in the 42-10 win over UMass – with Jargon Howard a dangerous back who can break off yards in chunks.
Why Tulane Will Win
Yeah, the third down stops.
the Lumberjacks were able to convert third down after third down against Alcorn State, and now it’s up to Tulane to do the same.
The offense wasn’t razor sharp against Umass, but it was balanced, it didn’t take too many chances, and there weren’t issues capping off drives with points. Tyjae Spears ran for three touchdowns, QB Michael Pratt should continue his dual threat ways against the Brave defensive front, and …
What’s Going To Happen
There won’t be a problem.
Tulane looked great in the opener, it’ll get through this without working too hard, and then it’s on to the date at Kansas State with a chance to make a big statement.
The running game will work better this week – it wasn’t bad against UMass – and the O won’t give away the turnovers Alcorn State will need.
Tulane vs Alcorn State Prediction, Line
Tulane 48, Alcorn State 13
Line: Tulane -33.5, o/u: 58.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Tulane vs Alcorn State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
