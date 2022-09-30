Troy vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Troy vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Troy (2-2), WKU (3-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Roundup: Overrated, Underrated, What it all Means

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Hot Seat Coach Rankings after Week 4

Think, Know, Believe: Football Smack Talk

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Troy vs WKU Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

The Troy passing game is dominating.

It leads all Sun Belt teams and is tenth in the nation averaging 343 yards per game, rolling for 321 yards in the strong win over Marshall, the running game worked a little bit, and now it gets to go against a WKU defense that struggled in the one game it played against a team that can throw – the 33-30 loss to Indiana.

The Hilltoppers have an offense, but it’s not great at coming up with third down conversions, it doesn’t control the clock, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 4

Why WKU Will Win

The team is great at keeping the mistakes to a minimum.

Penalties aren’t an issue and the six turnovers were spread out over the four games.

The passing attack rocked FIU for 480 yards, but this year’s version of the attack is more balanced – the running game is avenging over five yards per pop.

For all the strong things the Troy offense is doing, it’s not great at keeping things moving, there’s no rushing attack, and the defense has a hard time getting off the field.

However …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

WKU beat Austin Peay, Hawaii, and FIU – it’s not like it dealt with a slew of killers.

Troy wasn’t bad against Ole Miss, it had Appalachian State beat before the Hail Mary, and it got past Marshall. It’s more battle tested.

This will be a fun back-and-forth fight, but WKU will get that one extra takeaway to finally take a little bit of control.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 5

Troy vs WKU Prediction, Line

WKU 30, Troy 27

Line: WKU -5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Troy vs WKU Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams