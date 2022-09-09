Troy vs Alabama A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Troy vs Alabama A&M How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Troy (0-1), Alabama A&M (0-1)

Troy vs Alabama A&M Game Preview

Why Alabama A&M Will Win

It was a rough go for the Bulldogs in the 59-0 opener against UAB to start the season. The four turnovers had something to do with that.

It’s a better team that it played in Birmingham. There’s enough of a passing game for Troy to worry about, and the the efficient attack isn’t going to misfire as often as it did. Everything was short, the chains didn’t move, and it got ugly.

Expect more downfield shots, but …

Why Troy Will Win

The Troy defense stepped up large in the 28-10 loss to Ole Miss.

It didn’t get the job done in defeat – the offense couldn’t translate a few decent drives into enough points – but the D held down the high-powered Rebel passing attack to just 167 yards.

The run defense had a whole lot of problems, but Alabama A&M isn’t going to crank up big, gashing runs – it didn’t have a run of more than nine yards against UAB.

What’s Going To Happen

The Troy offense will have some fun this week.

The defense will keep the Bulldog attack from going off – the points will come in the second half – and the O will get the running game going to complement an efficient day from QB Gunnar Watson.

Bowling Green/West Virginia/WKU transfer Jarret Doege will see plenty of action as Troy gets some good work in to get ready for Appalachian State.

Troy vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Line

Troy 47, Alabama A&M 7

Line: Troy -37, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Troy vs Alabama A&M Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

