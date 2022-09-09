Toledo vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
Toledo vs UMass How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Toledo (1-0), UMass (0-1)
Toledo vs UMass Game Preview
Why UMass Will Win
The defense is going to be better under new/former head coach Don Brown than it’s been in past seasons. It didn’t stop Tulane cold in the 42-10 loss, but it wasn’t awful against the run, it didn’t allow too many big plays, and it wasn’t bad on third downs.
The team has to be sharper and can’t give away anything to Toledo. It turned it over three times – was -2 in turnover margin – but it owned the time of possession battle and did a strong job of keeping things moving even though …
Why Toledo Will Win
There was absolutely no UMass passing game whatsoever last week.
The ground game wasn’t bad – more grinding than great – but there wasn’t a thing happening through the air.
11 passes, four completions, 17 yards, three interceptions. That’s what the Minutemen generated against Tulane, and it’s not going to get much better against Toledo.
The Rockets were well balanced in the 37-0 breather against LIU, and they’re going to average well over five yards per carry to set the tone early.
What’s Going To Happen
UMass doesn’t have an offense.
It will run here and there, but it doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with any sort of pace set by QB Dequan Finn and the offense that will move the ball however it wants to. The Rockets will score on the first two drives and cruise from there – UMass won’t have any answer.
It won’t be quite as bad as the 45-7 Toledo win in last year’s meeting, but it won’t be far off.
Toledo vs UMass Prediction, Line
Toledo 41, UMass 7
Line: Toledo -28, o/u: 49.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Toledo vs UMass Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
