Texas vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Texas vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

How To Watch: Longhorn, TX

Record: Texas (0-0), ULM (0-0)

Texas vs ULM Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

This is a relatively deep team under head coach Terry Bowden.

QB Chandler Rogers can do a little of everything, Boogie Knight and the receivers are strong, and there’s just enough of a defensive front 3/4 to hold up at times.

This is a veteran Warhawk group that isn’t going to beat itself with a slew of penalties – ULM led the nation in fewest flags – and turnovers.

Texas will be trying to make big things happen on every play – the pressure is on to be great right away. ULM has to somehow force mistakes and capitalize on everything – takeaways were a plus last season – and …

Why Texas Will Win

Here comes the Longhorn offense. It should be able to put this away early with a few good drives.

The ULM secondary should be an early concern, the offense doesn’t have the parts to keep up in any sort of a shootout, and the O line is about to have a bad day.

The offense is going to work, but new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski should have his bunch breathing fire.

All of the attention will be on QB Quinn Ewers, RB Bijan Robinson, and all of the other parts, but this game is about the defensive side. Can the Longhorns stop the run? Can the pass rush be generated from somewhere?

At least for this week, yes and yes.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas will do whatever it wants.

ULM will come up with a few scoring drives, but the Longhorns will load up fast and won’t let up. At least for this week, Texas will be “back” to what the media and fans think it could be.

The Texas depth will get a chance to stretch its legs midway through the third quarter.

Texas vs ULM Prediction, Line

Texas 52, ULM 10

Line: Texas -38, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Texas vs ULM Must See Rating: 2

