Texas Tech vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Texas Tech vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas Tech (2-0), NC State (2-0)

Texas Tech vs NC State Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The offense keeps on moving.

It lost starting quarterback Tyler Shough to a shoulder injury in the opener against Murray State, and in stepped Donovan Smith to direct the attack in a strong, tough win over Houston.

That’s good, the passing game is clicking, and the team is winning to start the Joey McGuire era, but even bigger is the performance from the defense over the first two games.

The Red Raiders have been fantastic so far against the run, the pass defense has held up – allowing only 47% of passes to hit – thanks to a pass rush that keeps on coming.

NC State hasn’t been quite what everyone was expecting so far – too much sputtering with the passing game, the D hasn’t generated any consistent pressure, and …

Why NC State Will Win

The offensive line is giving Devin Leary time.

No, the offense isn’t clicking yet like it’s supposed to – the five touchdown passes in the win over Charleston Southern wasn’t that big of a deal – but the line has yet to give up a sack, the running game isn’t too bad, and overall, it looks like a team that needed a few games to get going.

That’s why you schedule East Carolina and Charleston Southern. You can be mediocre and still be 2-0.

Okay, okay, 55-3 last week against the Buccaneers is hard to argue with.

The defense will hold up well against the Texas Tech running game, and the secondary will win its share of battles. Smith will hit a few throws and the Red Raider offense will move, but NC State will come up with a few picks to make up for it.

What’s Going To Happen

The NC State defense is about to crank it up.

It’s taking the ball away and it’s been fine overall, but it hasn’t been as good overall as it should be.

Texas Tech will get its passing yards, but the running game won’t do enough, there will be just enough Wolfpack pressure to throw off the timing, and Leary will build off his tune-up against Charleston Southern to have a solid game.

Texas Tech vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 30, Texas Tech 24

Line: NC State -10, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Texas Tech vs NC State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

