Texas Tech vs Murray State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3
Texas Tech vs Murray State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 3
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX
How To Watch: Big 12 Network
Record: Texas Tech (0-0), Murray State (0-0)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams
CFN Predictions of Every Game
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt
2022 Bowl Projections | Week 0 Rankings 1-131
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Texas Tech vs Murray State Game Preview
Why Murray State Will Win
The Racers have enough of a defense and a good enough pass rush to be a wee bit of a test.
The design of the Texas Tech offense – the new version – is to get the ball out of the hands of the quarterback fast enough to neutralize the pass rush.
The secondary was solid allowing 184 yards per game, and enough of the top defensive backs return to be good from the start.
Penalties weren’t a problem last year, controlling the clock isn’t going to be too much of an issue, and …
– Week 1 CFN College Football Expert Picks
Why Texas Tech Will Win
Here comes the Texas Tech offense.
Yeah, the Murray State secondary is good, but it’s about to get hit very, very hard by the new Red Raider coaching staff that includes WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
Here comes QB Tyler Shough, here comes the young but talented receiving corps, and here comes a whole lot of playmakers finding room in space with places to run free.
Murray State might play a little defense, but the offense doesn’t have the pop to keep up.
– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Saturday
What’s Going To Happen
It’s not going to blow up right away.
Texas Tech will need a few drives to get warmed up, and then the avalanche will come in the second quarter as Shough gets settled in.
The Red Raider defense that needs some work will look great, there will be enough of a running game to matter, and the first game of the Joey McGuire era will be a big success.
Texas Tech vs Murray State Prediction, Line
Texas Tech 45, Murray State 10
Line: Texas Tech -34.5, o/u: 56
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
– How every college coach does against the spread
Texas Tech vs Murray State Must See Rating: 2
5: Gangs of London Season 2
1: Mack & Rita
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules For All 131 Teams