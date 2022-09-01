Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas Tech season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Head Coach: Joey McGuire, 1st year at Texas Tech

2021 Preview: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 3-6

Texas Tech is looking to have its cake and eat it, too.

It’s Texas Tech. You know the branding.

Lots of offense, more offense, a rumor of a defense, lots of yards, lots of fun, and the other team wins.

Texas Tech was able to bust a brutal stretch of five straight losing seasons, and it took a Liberty Bowl win over Mike Leach’s Mississippi State team to get there.

In comes Joey McGuire to take over as the new coach, representing the first time since hiring Tommy Tuberville that the program went with a defensive-minded head man. The difference being that Tuberville was already an established guy. This is McGuire’s first head coaching job after helping Dave Aranda’s Baylor defense over the last two years.

So the goal is for there to be more of a defensive-mindset to the Texas Tech program … to a point.

There’s going to be more pressure, more attacking, and more of an emphasis on coming up with big plays. Meanwhile, the offense is about to make Texas Tech look the part again.

Western Kentucky’s offense had a hard time scoring for a few years. Head coach Tyson Helton had enough of that, so he brought in Houston Baptist offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, star QB Bailey Zappe, and as many parts to one of the best attacks in the FCS to spice things up.

The Hilltoppers offensively went from zero to hero almost instantly.

Texas Tech already has the parts, and McGuire was able to tap Kittley to come in and make them all create the same magic he bought to Bowling Green, Kentucky. Combine that O with McGuire’s D and this will be one dangerous team to make the Big 12 freak out.

Considering what’s coming with all of the changes in the league for the next few years, Texas Tech might just have the right combination to become a major player.

At the very least, this is one of the hot programs now in a conference that’s about to bring aboard a whole lot of energy with the new schools coming in 2023.

