Texas State vs Houston Christian prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Texas State vs Houston Christian How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Texas State (1-2), Houston Christian (1-1)

Texas State vs Houston Christian Game Preview

Why Houston Christian Will Win

The artist formerly known as Houston Baptist can still wing it around.

Houston Christian might not have the attack of the past, but Justin Fomby has thrown for 635 yards and six touchdowns in the first two games for the ninth-best passing attack in the FCS. Now it gets to go against a Texas State defense that was fine against Nevada and FIU, but couldn’t stop Baylor through the air in last week’s 42-7 loss.

The Huskies will put the pressure on the Bobcat secondary throughout, the pass rush is good enough to live in the backfield and screw up an offense that needs time to operate, and …

Why Texas State Will Win

What happened against the Lions of Lindenwood?

Fomby threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns and everything seemed to be going fine in the first half, but the Huskies lost 21-20.

The offense stalled in the second half as the Lions held the ball for over 35 minutes.

Texas State used to be fly at 100 miles per hour with a great pace to its style, but now it’s controlling the clock a bit more, it hasn’t been bad defensively on third downs, and it’s been able to find a few things that work with the passing game.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State has had a weird start to the season with the rushing attack.

Turnovers were a problem in the loss to Nevada – that, and the one net rushing yard didn’t help – but the defense is starting to force takeaways and the line should bring just enough pressure to matter.

Texas State vs Houston Christian Prediction, Line

Texas State 38, Houston Christian 24

Line: Texas State -29, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Texas State vs Houston Christian Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

