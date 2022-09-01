Texas Longhorns Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Texas Longhorns Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Texas Longhorns Preview

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian, 2nd year at Texas, 5-7

9th year overall, 51-42

2021 Record: Overall: 5-7, Conference: 3-6

Texas Longhorns Preview 2022

It shouldn’t have been a shock in any way that Arch Manning decided to take his talents to Austin, just like it shouldn’t have been surprising when Quinn Ewers decided to transfer there from Ohio State.

It shouldn’t be anything less than expected for the program to bring in high-end NFL-caliber players just by getting up in the morning.

It shouldn’t be asking for the world to get a Texas defense that can tackle, or a starting five on the offensive line that can pass protect, or for the program to simply go to a bowl game.

And now this football team that’s got more money and more power and more resources than anyone wants to go to the SEC?

How about first beating Kansas again?

Texas can’t win a Big 12 championship lately, all while being lapped by Baylor, and Iowa State, and Oklahoma State, and now it thinks it can go compete with Alabama, and Georgia, and LSU, and Florida, and – yeah, let’s go there – Texas A&M?

Yeah, it absolutely can, and this is the season to take the big step to get there.

Forgetting that the program is insane for not going to the Big Ten – or staying put in the Big 12 – rather than spending life beating its head against the SEC wall, it’s going, and if it can’t somehow happen next year it’s definitely going to be in 2024. But first, it really does have the talent in place to win big now.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has a slew of all-star talents across the board, and he’s got the skill guys that could and should be as good as any in the country outside of Alabama and Ohio State.

Other than having to play the Crimson Tide, the schedule isn’t bad, the excitement is there with Arch on the way and the needle pointing up, and …

Enough of being college football’s sad trombone the moment any adversity strikes. You’re Texas. Go win the Big 12 this year.

You’re Texas. Go make the SEC worry about you.

You’re Texas. Go ahead and be awesome at college football already.

Get there faster.

