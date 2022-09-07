Texas A&M vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Texas A&M vs Appalachian State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas A&M (1-0), Appalachian State (0-1)

Texas A&M vs Appalachian State Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Did Appalachian State just score again?

The Mountaineers gave North Carolina a fun time scoring 40 points in the fourth quarter … and losing. It was one of the wildest games in a long, long time in the 63-61 loss, but the offense cranked up 659 yards, everything clicked – especially late – and it wasn’t that crazy for an attack with these running backs.

They have the depth in the backfield, Chase Brice – who threw for 361 yards and six scores – is a veteran passer, and Texas A&M’s defense is about to get tested hard.

The passes will be spread around, the ground attack will work inside and out behind a dangerous line, and …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The A&M lines are a wee bit different than what Appalachian State saw against North Carolina.

The Aggies came up with an efficient 31-0 win over Sam Houston to start the campaign, starting with a defense that held the high-octane attack to fewer than 200 yards and coming up big on third down after third down.

The defensive front was great at getting into the backfield and stuffing everything before it could get going. The Aggies have the tacklers that North Carolina doesn’t, and they’re going to make Brice try to win this.

Appalachian State needs to run well to set up everything, or else …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas A&M will never give up the ball.

Appalachian State isn’t going to hit the explosive plays it came up with against North Carolina as it tries grinding it out a bit more than it might like. It’s able to control the clock at times, but it’s going to press a bit with A&M having the offensive on the field for long stretches of time.

The deliberate style of A&M will take over the game in the third quarter as QB Haynes King has a sharp performance on third downs and the defense takes care of the rest.

Texas A&M vs Appalachian State Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 34, Appalachian State 17

Line: Texas A&M -18, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Texas A&M vs Appalachian State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

