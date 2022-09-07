Tennessee vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Tennessee vs Pitt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Tennessee (1-0), Pitt (1-0)

Tennessee vs Pitt Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

The Panthers got pushed, and they came through with a great 38-31 win over West Virginia to start the season.

The running game was held in check, but Kedon Slovis had a terrific debut – throwing for over 300 yards – and now he gets to throw on a Tennessee secondary that’s fine, but needs to prove it can handle itself against a high-powered passer.

As always, the Panthers have the pass rush and playmakers on the defensive front to get to Hendon Hooker more than Ball State did. The Panthers have to keep attacking for a full four quarters on both sides of the ball – and they’re built to do it – because …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee will get off the bus with 400 yards and 35 points.

No, the Volunteer defense isn’t anything amazing, but it was great in the 59-10 win against Ball State. It came up with few big early plays and didn’t allow anything on the ground. Now it needs to step up its production up front.

There weren’t many plays in the backfield, partly because there didn’t need to be. The Pitt offensive front was worn by the West Virginia line as a tasteful hat, and the Vols need to do the same by getting to Slovis early and stuffing a running game that was held in check throughout.

Oh yeah, and then there’s …

What’s Going To Happen

The Tennessee offense – it’s going to go off.

Yes, Pitt brings the pass rush, and yes, the secondary gets torched when good passing games get into a groove. West Virginia was balanced, but JT Daniels wasn’t able to connect on enough deep plays. That’s not going to be an issue for Hendon Hooker as he starts bombing away from the start.

But Pitt will keep up.

This will be a thriller with plenty of ebbs and flows, but the Volunteers will have a bit more firepower late. The Panthers won’t be able to match the last few drives.

Tennessee vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Tennessee 44, Pitt 38

Line: Tennessee -6.5, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Tennessee vs Pitt Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

