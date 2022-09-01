Tennessee Volunteers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Tennessee Volunteers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Tennessee season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

Head Coach: Josh Heupel, 2nd year at Tennessee, 7-6

5th year overall, 35-14. 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 7-6, Conference: 4-4

Josh Heupel gave Tennessee fans almost exactly what they could’ve wanted out of a first season from a new head coach in a rebuilding run.

Yeah, everyone was looking for more than a 7-6 season. Yeah, it would’ve been nice to have been more competitive against Georgia and Alabama and (gulp) Florida, and losing to Ole Miss and that coach and dropping the bowl game to Purdue like that stunk, but …

The offense was great, and now the program has an identity to build around.

What Tennessee fans – and all fans of programs with a new head man – wanted to see was hope for the future. Fans want to be able to see the vision for what’s coming once all the right parts are there and everyone has settled in, and Heupel provided just that.

You want offense? You want fireworks? You want the type of team that’s going to scare the holy sh … stuff out of everyone? That’s exactly what the Tennessee attack did.

Now the rest of the SEC has been warned – you either get off the bus ready to put up at least 450 yards and 35 points, or you need not apply.

There are still going to be rocky spots on Rocky Top.

The offensive line has to pass protect better, the defense has to be stronger under the pressure of always being on the field, and the schedule with Alabama, and at LSU, and at Georgia, and Florida, and at Pitt isn’t going to be a breeze.

But it’s happening. The offense is going to give this team more of a realistic shot to do big things against the big teams this year and in the near future.

Tennessee is now in a position to be Tennessee again. There’s no reason why the program can’t take another big step forward under Heupel on the way to becoming a real, live SEC contender again.

That’s what 2021 did for the expectations, and that’s more than okay.

