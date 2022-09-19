Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Monday, September 19

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills How To Watch

Date: Monday, September 19

Game Time: 7:15 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Tennessee Titans (0-1), Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Game Preview

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

All of the pressure and all of the attention is on the other side of the field.

Buffalo rocked the defending Super Bowl champion in the opening night win over the Rams, everything clicked, and now it’s expected to do that again over and over again.

There are two big differences here. First, Tennessee will generate more of a pass rush than LA did. It got to Daniel Jones in the strange 21-20 loss to the Giants, and now it’ll pressure Josh Allen enough to matter.

The second part is Derrick Henry. The Rams all but ignored the running game, Matthew Stafford wasn’t on, and Buffalo took over in the second half. Henry will keep getting fed the ball, Ryan Tannehill can hit the midrange passes, and Tennessee should match power with more power.

However …

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

Buffalo’s defense isn’t going to allow much of anything through the air.

Stop Henry, stop Tennessee – duh, everyone tries to do that. 22 is going to do what 22 is going to do. As long as he’s not getting into a lather – and if he’s held to around four yards per carry or under – he’ll be fine.

Buffalo should be able to suffocate the mediocre Titan receivers who’ll never seem like they get open. RB Dontrell Hilliard – a key part of the Giants game – is out, and while Tannehill will spread the ball around, it shouldn’t be a problem.

If Cooper Kupp and the Ram receivers weren’t enough to bother the Bills, the Tennessee targets shouldn’t be a concern.

What’s Going To Happen

Buffalo will win, but it’s not going to be easy.

Tennessee’s defense will step up and stuff the Bill ground game, it’ll keep Josh Allen from moving around enough to make plays in space, and the secondary will keep Stefon Diggs from going off.

The Buffalo defense, though, will pitch a gem. Henry will get his yards, but the passing game won’t do enough on third downs.

Again, the Bills will get this done, but don’t expect a repeat of Los Angeles.

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Prediction, Line

Buffalo 23, Tennessee 17

Line: Buffalo -10, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Must See Rating: 4

