Temple vs Lafayette prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Temple vs Lafayette How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Temple (0-1), Lafayette (1-0)

Temple vs Lafayette Game Preview

Why Lafayette Will Win

The Leopards are going to bring the defense.

The offensive side might not be anything special, but the secondary has been good for the last few years, the offense’s job is to not turn it over, and the goal is to keep the game low scoring and tight late.

They were able to get a touchdown against Sacred Heart last week, missed the extra point, and that’s all they needed in the 6-0 win. Meanwhile, Temple was awful in Stan Drayton’s debut, losing 30-0 to Duke with no passing game, less of a ground attack, and …

Why Temple Will Win

Lafayette gained a grand total of 113 yards with eight through the air against Sacred Heart.

The offense did nothing, it was 1-of-11 on third down tries, and as long as Temple doesn’t get hit with a slew of turnovers and mistakes, it should be fine.

For all of the problems against Duke, Temple was good against the run and was solid in the second half.

What’s Going To Happen

Temple can’t have any problems here.

It’s all a work in progress under Drayton, but there are just enough pieces there on defense to keep the Leopards from doing much of anything. This is the game to get the ground attack rolling.

Temple vs Lafayette Prediction, Line

Temple 34, Lafayette 7

Line: Temple -18.5, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Temple vs Lafayette Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

