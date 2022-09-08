Temple vs Lafayette prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
Temple vs Lafayette How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Temple (0-1), Lafayette (1-0)
Temple vs Lafayette Game Preview
Why Lafayette Will Win
The Leopards are going to bring the defense.
The offensive side might not be anything special, but the secondary has been good for the last few years, the offense’s job is to not turn it over, and the goal is to keep the game low scoring and tight late.
They were able to get a touchdown against Sacred Heart last week, missed the extra point, and that’s all they needed in the 6-0 win. Meanwhile, Temple was awful in Stan Drayton’s debut, losing 30-0 to Duke with no passing game, less of a ground attack, and …
Why Temple Will Win
Lafayette gained a grand total of 113 yards with eight through the air against Sacred Heart.
The offense did nothing, it was 1-of-11 on third down tries, and as long as Temple doesn’t get hit with a slew of turnovers and mistakes, it should be fine.
For all of the problems against Duke, Temple was good against the run and was solid in the second half.
What’s Going To Happen
Temple can’t have any problems here.
It’s all a work in progress under Drayton, but there are just enough pieces there on defense to keep the Leopards from doing much of anything. This is the game to get the ground attack rolling.
Temple vs Lafayette Prediction, Line
Temple 34, Lafayette 7
Line: Temple -18.5, o/u: 40
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Temple vs Lafayette Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
