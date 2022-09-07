TCU vs Tarleton prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
TCU vs Tarleton How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Record: TCU (1-0), Tarleton (1-0)
TCU vs Tarleton Game Preview
Why Tarleton Will Win
The Texans put up a nice first game against Mississippi Valley State. They got off to a hot start, made a late push, and got through 29-13.
They’re going to bring the fight.
Beau Allen and the passing game should push the Horned Frog secondary a bit, the defensive side missed Chandler Morris – the TCU starting QB is out with a knee injury – and …
Why TCU Will Win
This is the game to get everything else up to speed.
Yes, the Horned Frogs will be missing Morris, but Max Duggan is hardly a No. 2 quarterback – he could’ve easily have been the starter.
The offense that roared in the second half of the 38-13 win over Colorado will run as much as it wants – Mississippi Valley State was able to rip off 200 yards on the Texans – but it’ll be Duggan and the passing attack that should put this away fast.
The defensive front should live in the Tarleton backfield, the secondary will hold up fine against Allen, and …
What’s Going To Happen
The Sonny Dykes era will continue with the good start.
His offense didn’t wing it around against Colorado, but it didn’t have to. This will be the game to get the passing attack working, the defense will clean up anything it has to, and this will be a nice, easy day at the office to get ready for the trip up the road to SMU.
TCU vs Tarleton Prediction, Line
TCU 48, Tarleton 3
Line: TCU -37, o/u: 63
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
TCU vs Tarleton Must See Rating (out of 5): 1
