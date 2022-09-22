TCU vs SMU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

TCU vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: TCU (2-0), SMU (2-1)

TCU vs SMU Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

If it’s possible to be totally rested and ready to roll in Week 4 of the season, that’s TCU.

It started out with a layup win over a horrible Colorado team, got a scrimmage against Tarleton State, and then it got two weeks off to get ready for the 30 mile trip on I-30 to deal with the Mustangs.

The Horned Frogs had no problem whatsoever in the first two games under Sonny Dykes. The passing game rolled two weeks ago, the running game averaged over nine yards per carry in Boulder, and the defense was fine.

QB Chandler Morris is still out, but Max Duggan is more than good enough to handle the starting work. As long as the turnovers are kept to a bare minimum, all should be fine.

SMU has a turnover problem – eight so far – the run defense has been shaky, and the Rhett Lashlee offense doesn’t care a lick about controlling the clock. But …

Why SMU Will Win

There’s a flip side to only playing two games so far and getting all the rest TCU has had – there’s a chance SMU is sharper.

Yes, turnovers have been an issue with eight so far, but the defense has made up for it with taking it away multiple times in each of the three games. The offense is working – it’s tenth in the nation in passing yards and 12th overall in total O – and it’s going to be the toughest test for the TCU defense by far.

Tanner Mordecai needs to be a bit more accurate – he’s not hitting the 60% mark – but he’s spreading it around well, has ten touchdown passes, and is more than experienced enough to handle the moment against the Big 12 team.

It has only been two games, but TCU hasn’t cranked up the pass rush yet. Give Mordecai time and there’s going to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

SMU will bring the offense, but TCU will get the ground game going enough to control the clock and the tempo.

For all of the good things the Mustang offense does, the inability to deal with the time of possession battle – it just doesn’t care – is going to be taxing on the D. TCU will be balanced, the rest defense will be solid, and it’ll be a good win before diving into the Big 12 season.

TCU vs SMU Prediction, Line

TCU 34, SMU 30

Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 70.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

TCU vs SMU Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

