Syracuse vs Wagner prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Syracuse vs Wagner How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ESPN+/ACC Network

Record: Syracuse (4-0), Wagner (0-3)

Syracuse vs Wagner Game Preview

Why Wagner Will Win

The Seahawks might be having their share of issues, but they’re not screwing up.

Penalties aren’t an issue over the first three games, there hasn’t been a lost fumble, and the four interceptions are mostly because the offense has to keep throwing to try getting back in games.

Syracuse turned the ball over four times in the close win over Virginia, penalties have been a huge issue, and …

Why Syracuse Will Win

Syracuse should be able to put this away fast.

Wagner has defensive problems on third down, the offense doesn’t do much of anything right, and scoring has been like pulling teeth with just seven points in each of the last two games and just ten points in the second half so far this year.

Syracuse will use this to tune up with a BRUTAL slate coming up next – NC State, at Clemson, Notre Dame at Pitt, Florida State, at Wake Forest …

What’s Going To Happen

Get going, get the win, get the stars on the sidelines as soon as humanly possible.

The Orange won’t have to work too hard to get to 5-0, but they won’t do anything special after the first few drives.

The Seahawks will struggle to score against the Syracuse twos and threes – Rutgers beat them 66-7 a few weeks ago – and there won’t be any drama.

There are two weeks off before the ACC season kicks back in, so the Orange coaching staff will keep the main guys in for a half and coast from there.

Syracuse vs Wagner Prediction, Line

Syracuse 55, Wagner 3

Line: Syracuse -55, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Syracuse vs Wagner Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

