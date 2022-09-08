Syracuse vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10
Syracuse vs UConn How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 10
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: Syracuse (1-0), UConn (1-1)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule
NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Syracuse vs UConn Game Preview
Why Syracuse Will Win
Well that worked.
Syracuse changed up the offense a bit, went to more of a balanced attack, and the defense came up with a terrific performance in the somewhat stunning 31-7 win over Louisville.
RB Sean Tucker is a given – he ran 21 times for 100 yards and a score – but it was QB Garrett Shader who took his game up a few notches with a brilliant 18-of-25 passing day for 236 yards and two scores, and with 94 rushing yards and a touchdown.
And UConn won’t be able to stop any of it.
The Huskies came up with a nice win over Central Connecticut last week, and it wasn’t awful in the loss to Utah State. But the defensive front is going to have a tough time, and the offense can’t turn the ball over three times like it did against the Blue Devils. But …
Why UConn Will Win
Syracuse wasn’t perfect in the opener.
It didn’t turn the ball over, but the 18 penalties kept the game from being easier than it turned out to be.
And yes, UConn is playing better. There’s a stronger ground game with Nathan Carter running well over the first two games. The team overall has been sharper under new head coach Jim Mora Jr., and the defense really is playing well enough to not get steamrolled.
Syracuse was able to pull away from Louisville partly because it was +3 in turnover margin – UConn can make this interesting if it’s perfect.
– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview
What’s Going To Happen
Syracuse is going to air out the passing attack a little bit this week, too.
The less running Tucker and Shrader do, the better – Purdue is up next before the ACC season start.
UConn will play well in the first quarter and hang around early into the second half, but the Syracuse offense will own the clock and the game from then on.
Syracuse vs UConn Prediction, Line
Syracuse 38, UConn 13
Line: Syracuse -23.5, o/u: 49.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Syracuse vs UConn Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams