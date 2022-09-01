Syracuse Orange Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

Syracuse Orange Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Syracuse season with what you need to know and keys to the season.

Head Coach: Dino Babers, 29-43, 7th year at Syracuse

11th year overall, 66-59, 2021 Preview

2021 Record: Overall: 5-7, Conference: 2-6

It’s possible to win college football games at Syracuse.

It’s been done before, and head coach Dino Babers is adaptive enough and innovative enough to make it happen, but …

It would be nice if there was finally some positive consistency.

Syracuse was a productive program at a fairly high level from 1987 to 2001, it got stuck in a dry spell without a winning season from 2002 to 2009, and it’s been a fight to find a good groove ever since.

Head coach Dino Babers was able to come up with one magical season in 2018 with a 10-3 run and a nice bowl victory, but again with the consistency – there isn’t any, and it’s made it hard to build over his run with a 29-43 record.

As Wake Forest and Pitt proved, it’s possible to win in the ACC if there’s a set style to rely on.

Syracuse went from cranking away with a high-octane passing attack when Babers first took over, to sputtering as it tried to recreate the magic behind an offensive line that couldn’t block, to being a physical ground-and-pound team last year.

The biggest sticking point has been that O line. Babers has never been able to get it quite right, and everything else has been a struggle from there.

This season he’s got a good group of skill parts, the defense that was quietly solid should be terrific if the line doesn’t get gouged, and the veteran kickers are better than they played in 2021.

And now the identity is probably going to change yet again with an even faster tempo and the hope to push the passing game a bit more. It all has to come together fast over the first half of the year, or else – the second half of the schedule is a nightmare.

However, Babers was able to come through when he had to in 2018, he was able to improve the program by four wins last season, and now he’ll need to come up with his best run yet to secure yet another year.

