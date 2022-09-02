Stanford vs Colgate prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Stanford vs Colgate How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Bay Area

Record: Stanford (0-0), Colgate (0-0)

Stanford vs Colgate Game Preview

Why Colgate Will Win

The Raiders have to hold up on the lines. They should be okay in pass protection, and they have enough in place to generate a little bit of a running game, but as long as they don’t let Stanford start rolling on the ground, they might be able to hang around.

The Cardinal defense is all but starting over, there wasn’t any semblance of a pass rush, and the offense has to prove it can consistently get things moving.

Limit the turnovers, run the clock, and keep the penalties to a minimum. Colgate can do that.

But …

Why Stanford Will Win

The Colgate is – to be nice about it – lacking.

It doesn’t have the downfield passing pop, the running game isn’t anything special, and putting points on the board last year was like pulling teeth.

Stanford’s defense might be welcoming in a whole bunch of new parts, but this is the team to go against when you’re trying to work out the kinks.

Stanford should be able to take some chances, spread the ball around a bit, and yeah, the lines will be fine as the game goes on.

What’s Going To Happen

Wait, what?

Stanford isn’t playing a Power Five program?

The program has played 40 straight FBS teams, and was on a run of 27 straight against the Power Five, since beating UC Davis. Now it gets to start the season with a win for the first time since 2019 with what should be a strong all-around performance.

Colgate will give it the old college try, but it won’t have the offense to keep up the pace after Stanford scores on two methodical drives to open things up.

Stanford vs Colgate Prediction, Line

Stanford 44, Colgate 6

Line: Stanford -41.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

