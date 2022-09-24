Southern Miss vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Southern Miss vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Southern Miss (1-2), Tulane (3-0)

Southern Miss vs Tulane Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The Golden Eagles got on the board with a total destruction of Northwestern State, but they weren’t playing all that poorly before the 64-10 win.

The passing attack was okay against Miami, and the running game roared over Liberty, but there was one big problem – actually, there were eight.

The eight turnovers were a killer, but those might have been cleaned up last week. On the other side, Tulane force three takeaways against UMass to start the season but have just one over the last two games.

The USM downfield passing game is strong, the pass rush is fantastic, and …

Why Tulane Will Win

The Tulane pass defense has been incredible.

It’s No. 1 in the nation on a defense that’s fifth in the country. Granted, UMass, Alcorn State, and Kansas State won’t scare anyone through the air, but the Green Wave did what they were supposed to do against teams that can’t throw.

And they held up against a Kansas State team that can run.

The offensive line is playing great, the running game has been good enough, and the turnovers haven’t been that big of a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Southern Miss has had problems getting the points when it has the chance.

The turnovers can’t be there, and the offensive line has to be ready to deal with a potentially dangerous pass rush.

This won’t be a breeze – Southern Miss is going to win some games this year – but at home, the Green Wave will push past two turnovers and a spotty game from the passing attack to get to 4-0.

Southern Miss vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Tulane 30, Southern Miss 17

Line: Tulane -12.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Southern Miss vs Tulane Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

