Southern Miss vs Northwestern State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Southern Miss vs Northwestern State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Southern Miss (0-2), Northwestern State (0-2)

Southern Miss vs Northwestern State Game Preview

Why Northwestern State Will Win

The Demons haven’t been able to get going yet, but having to deal with a loaded Montana team is tough and facing Grambling didn’t help.

They know how to control the clock with their style of offense, the defensive front can get behind the line, and they need to keep on winging it around and keep the pressure on a Southern Miss defense that hasn’t been able to generate enough key stops.

However …

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The Northwestern State offense isn’t working.

It couldn’t do much of anything against Montana, and it couldn’t keep up last week.

Yeah, Southern Miss is 0-2, but it gave Liberty a rough ride in a tough loss and it wasn’t that bad – especially against the run – in the 30-7 loss to Miami. As long as the turnovers stop, there shouldn’t be a problem after coming up with a few early scores. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the turnovers.

Southern Miss gave it up five times against Liberty and three more times against Miami. Northwestern State has to generate at least three and has to capitalize on all of them to keep up.

That’s not going to happen. Southern Miss rolls as it tunes up to a slew of road games over the next several weeks.

Southern Miss vs Northwestern State Prediction, Line

Southern Miss 44, Northwestern State 10

Line: Southern Miss -32, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Southern Miss vs Northwestern State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

