South Carolina vs Georgia State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

South Carolina vs Georgia State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+

Record: South Carolina (0-0), Georgia State (0-0)

South Carolina vs Georgia State Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

The Panther offensive line is strong enough to be good from the start.

South Carolina’s defensive front might be good, but the Georgia State running game is going to be dangerous, the rotation of backs will be solid, and the receiving corps is among the best in the Sun Belt.

The Gamecocks need their pass rush to step up. They were great in the bowl game, but they struggled to get behind the line over the second half of the season. If they can’t get to Georgia State QB Darren Grainger, look out.

Why South Carolina Will Win

Can the Georgia State defense get off the field?

It was okay last season, but there isn’t a ton of bulk up front. The D is once again going to rely on big plays and takeaways to get the job done. Now the Panthers have to deal with an upgraded Gamecock passing game with a fantastic receiving corps for new QB Spencer Rattler to throw to.

South Carolina fans will be looking for explosion out of the upgraded attack, but as long as Rattler is his accurate self, and if the offense is moving on third downs, everything else should work. The Georgia State secondary isn’t good enough to take over if Rattler gets into a groove.

What’s Going To Happen

Ask Auburn fans how dangerous Georgia State can be.

The Tigers ended up winning 34-24, but it was a lot closer than that with the Panthers coming way too close to being able pull off the giant road shocker early last year.

Don’t be freaked out if this isn’t a South Carolina annihilation. Georgia State is very good, it’s not going to be fazed by the SEC setting, and the Gamecock offense might not be razor-sharp out of the box. However, the USC lines will take over, the defense will settle in, and Rattler will be great in the second half.

It’ll take a bit, but South Carolina will eventually pull away.

South Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

South Carolina 37, Georgia State 17

Line: South Carolina -12, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5



