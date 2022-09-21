South Carolina vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

South Carolina vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: South Carolina (1-2), Charlotte (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 3

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

South Carolina vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

Well there we go, was that so hard?

Charlotte was awful over the first three weeks of the season – getting blown out by Florida Atlantic, William & Mary, and Maryland – and just when all hope was lost, the team pitched a strong game in a stunning 42-41 road win over Georgia State.

It took over 500 yards of total offense and a massive day from QB Chris Reynolds – 401 yards and five scores – to get there, but now the O is going again. Reynolds had been out for a few weeks, the attack couldn’t keep up the pace, but now the 49ers have a passing game.

South Carolina can’t convert on third downs, can’t stop them, can’t stop the run, can’t stop turning the ball over, can’t stop anyone’s offense with the worst currently among all SEC teams, and …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 4

Why South Carolina Will Win

Yeah, playing Georgia and Arkansas will skew up the stats a bit.

The Gamecocks played Georgia State, too, and won 35-14.

The defense might be having a hard time against the run – allowing 200 yards or more in each of the first three games – but now it’s time for the offense to eat.

Again, it’s not like Charlotte played a slew of killers, and yet it’s dead last in college football in total defense.

This is the game to get everything going. Spencer Rattler should be able to relax and spread the ball around a bit, the running game will do what it wants, and after a few tough losses, a 600-yard day of total O would be nice.

– Week 4 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Can South Carolina gear it up after the two rough SEC losses. There’s work to do this week and to tune up more with South Carolina State to follow, and then comes Kentucky and Texas A&M.

Rattler is very, very talented. Now the interceptions have to stop, he needs to be more consistent, and the team needs to blow up against someone, just because.

That’s happening against the 49ers.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 3

South Carolina vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

South Carolina 55, Charlotte 17

Line: South Carolina -22, o/u: 69.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

South Carolina vs Charlotte Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams