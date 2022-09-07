South Carolina vs Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

South Carolina vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: South Carolina (1-0), Arkansas (1-0)

South Carolina vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why South Carolina Will Win

Don’t blow off the 35-14 win over Georgia State – that’s a good Sun Belt team with enough dangerous playmakers to have made that far tougher.

Okay, so Spencer Rattler wasn’t sensational – he didn’t push the ball down the field enough and there were too many misses – but he was okay, the offense perked up a big after a sluggish start, and the defense took care of the rest.

And yeah, okay, so the special teams were everything with blocked kicks for scores, but the pass defense got the job done and the team got the opener out of the way.

The lines are fine. There’s no need to panic, the team overall is far better than it looked and played against the Panthers, and …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Really, is South Carolina better than it looked and played against the Panthers?

The offensive line couldn’t do much to keep Georgia State out of the backfield, the running game sputtered, and the defensive line was hit for a few big dashes. Meanwhile, Arkansas got punched and it survived.

Cincinnati isn’t as good as it was last year, but it came back solid, made a push in the second half, and the Hogs still won 31-24.

The lines were great when they had to be, KJ Jefferson was KJ Jefferson and should be this week, too – he was sharp through the air and ran for 62 yards and a score – and it’ll be all about whether or not Rattler can get the Gamecock O going.

If South Carolina plays like it did last week, it will be in for a long day. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati QB Ben Bryant hit the Arkansas secondary hard, and Rattler will come up with a decent performance, too.

South Carolina will get more of a ground game working, but it won’t be enough. Arkansas will be better on both lines, the pressure on Rattler will matter, and it’ll be another good, hard win for the Hogs.

South Carolina vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Arkansas 26, South Carolina 20

Line: Arkansas -9, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

South Carolina vs Arkansas Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

