SEC Preseason Predictions For Every Game: Preview 2022

The SEC doesn’t have Texas and Oklahoma quite yet, but as is, it’s still the nastiest football conference in college football with the SEC West an almost unfairly fantastic division.

Can Georgia replace enough parts and get back into the championship mix? With a schedule that misses Alabama and Texas A&M, maybe.

Can Alabama sidestep all of the landmines on a schedule that would be a total nightmare for just about anyone else?

How about all the 50/50 games with an improved Mississippi State, a stronger Tennessee, and resurgent Florida and LSU teams all likely to bring even more. South Carolina, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Auburn should all be dangerous enough to beat just about anyone on any given day, and …

Welcome to life in the SEC. There will be twist, turns, and a few crazy upsets.

After a wee bit of a down year overall – forgetting who played in the College Football Playoff National Championship – this level of play should be much higher across the board, making the 2022 SEC predictions for every game that much harder.

SEC Preseason Predictions: East

SEC East Predicted Finish

1. Georgia

2. Florida

T3. South Carolina

T3. Tennessee

5. Kentucky

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt

Florida Gators

2022 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2022 SEC Prediction: 5-3

2021: 6-7, Prediction: 9-3

2020: 8-4, Prediction: 10-2

2019: 11-2, Prediction: 11-2

Sept 3 Utah W

Sept 10 Kentucky W

Sept 17 USF W

Sept 24 at Tennessee W

Oct 1 Eastern Washington W

Oct 8 Missouri W

Oct 15 LSU W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Georgia (in Jacksonville) L

Nov 5 at Texas A&M L

Nov 12 South Carolina L

Nov 19 at Vanderbilt W

Nov 25 at Florida State W

Florida Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Georgia Bulldogs

2022 Preseason Prediction: 11-1

2022 SEC Prediction: 7-1

2021: 14-1, Prediction: 11-1

2020: 11-3, Prediction: 11-1

2019: 12-2, Prediction: 11-1

Sept 3 Oregon (in Atlanta) W

Sept 10 Samford W

Sept 17 at South Carolina W

Sept 24 Kent State W

Oct 1 at Missouri W

Oct 8 Auburn W

Oct 15 Vanderbilt W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 Florida (in Jacksonville) W

Nov 5 Tennessee L

Nov 12 at Mississippi State W

Nov 19 at Kentucky W

Nov 26 Georgia Tech W

Georgia Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Kentucky Wildcats

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 SEC Prediction: 3-5

2021: 10-3, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 5-6, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 7-5

Sept 3 Miami University W

Sept 10 at Florida L

Sept 17 Youngstown State W

Sept 24 Northern Illinois W

Oct 1 at Ole Miss L

Oct 8 South Carolina W

Oct 15 Mississippi State W

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 29 at Tennessee L

Nov 5 at Missouri L

Nov 12 Vanderbilt W

Nov 19 Georgia L

Nov 26 Louisville W

Kentucky Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Missouri Tigers

2022 Preseason Prediction: 6-6

2022 SEC Prediction: 2-6

2021: 6-7, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 5-5, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 6-6, Prediction: 6-6

Sept 3 Louisiana Tech W

Sept 10 at Kansas State W

Sept 17 Abilene Christian W

Sept 24 at Auburn L

Oct 1 Georgia L

Oct 8 at Florida L

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Vanderbilt W

Oct 29 at South Carolina L

Nov 5 Kentucky W

Nov 12 at Tennessee L

Nov 19 New Mexico State W

Nov 26 Arkansas L

Missouri Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

South Carolina Gamecocks

2022 Preseason Prediction: 7-5

2022 SEC Prediction: 4-4

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 5-7

2020: 2-8, Prediction: 6-6

2019: 4-8, Prediction: 8-4

Sept 3 Georgia State W

Sept 10 at Arkansas L

Sept 17 Georgia L

Sept 24 Charlotte W

Oct 1 South Carolina State W

Oct 8 at Kentucky L

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 Texas A&M L

Oct 29 Missouri W

Nov 5 at Vanderbilt W

Nov 12 at Florida W

Nov 19 Tennessee W

Nov 26 at Clemson L

South Carolina Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Tennessee Volunteers

2022 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2022 SEC Prediction: 4-4

2021: 7-6, Prediction: 7-5

2020: 3-7, Prediction: 7-5

2019: 8-5, Prediction: 7-5

Sept 3 Ball State W

Sept 10 at Pitt W

Sept 17 Akron W

Sept 24 Florida L

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 at LSU L

Oct 15 Alabama L

Oct 22 UT Martin W

Oct 29 Kentucky W

Nov 5 at Georgia W

Nov 12 Missouri W

Nov 19 at South Carolina L

Nov 26 at Vanderbilt W

Tennessee Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Vanderbilt Commodores

2022 Preseason Prediction: 3-9

2022 SEC Prediction: 0-8

2021: 2-10, Prediction: 2-10

2020: 0-9, Prediction: 4-8

2019: 3-9 , Prediction: 4-8

Aug 27 at Hawaii W

Sept 3 Elon W

Sept 10 Wake Forest L

Sept 17 at Northern Illinois W

Sept 24 at Alabama L

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 Ole Miss L

Oct 15 at Georgia L

Oct 22 at Missouri L

Oct 29 OPEN DATE

Nov 5 South Carolina L

Nov 12 at Kentucky L

Nov 19 Florida L

Nov 26 Tennessee L

Vanderbilt Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

