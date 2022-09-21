SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

SEC

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

By September 21, 2022 12:09 am

By

SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 4 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Arkansas vs Texas A&M, Florida at Tennessee, and Missouri at Auburn

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up 33-8, ATS 23-16, o/u 22-17

Bowling Green at Mississippi State

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -30, o/u: 52.5

Kent State at Georgia

12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Georgia -46, o/u: 59

Missouri at Auburn

12:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -7, o/u: 51

Florida at Tennessee

3:30, CBS
Line: Tennessee -11, o/u: 62.5

Tulsa at Ole Miss

4:00, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -21.5, o/u: 65.5

Northern Illinois at Kentucky

7:00, ESPN2
Line: Kentucky -25, o/u: 53.5

Arkansas at Texas A&M

7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/u: 48.5

Charlotte at South Carolina

7:30, ESPNU
Line: South Carolina -22, o/u: 69.5

New Mexico at LSU

7:30, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: LSU -30.5, o/u: 45.5

Vanderbilt at Alabama

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Alabama -40.5, o/u: 58.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections
CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule
NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Schedule, Picks

