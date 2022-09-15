SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 3 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by South Carolina at Georgia, Mississippi State at LSU, and Penn State at Auburn

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 23-6, ATS 17-10, o/u 15-12

12:00, ESPN

Line: Georgia -24.5, o/u: 52.5

12:00, SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -27.5, o/u: 53.5

12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+

Line: Missouri -23, o/u: 55.5

3:30, ABC

Line: Ole Miss -16.5, o/u: 65

3:30, CBS

Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 46

3:30, CBS Sports Network

Line: Northern Illinois -3, o/u: 58

4:00, SEC Network

Line: Alabama -49.5, o/u: 60.5

6:00, ESPN

Line: Mississippi State -2.5, o/u: 52.5

7:00, SEC Network/ESPN+

Line: Tennessee -47.5, o/u: 66.5

7:00, SEC Network/ESPN+

Line: Arkansas -23, o/u: 59.5

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Florida -24.5, o/u: 59.5

9:00, ESPN

Line: Texas A&M -5, o/u: 45

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like