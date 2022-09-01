SEC Coaches Against The Spread: Ranked From Best To Worst. Who Covers?

How good are all of the SEC head coaches against the spread? Going from best to worst, here’s who covers and who doesn’t.

Nick Saban might be the greatest college football coach of all-time – or close to it – but do his teams cover the spread?

How do all the SEC head coaches do against the spread, and on the road ATS, and going over on the point total?

If you like to invest, here’s everything you need to know about all 14 current SEC head coaches and how they do against the lines.

One important note, all of these stats only reflect how all the coaches have done on their current SEC teams. Two exceptions for the new guys – Billy Napier’s time at Louisiana and Brian Kelly’s era at Notre Dame are counted.

Who covers – and sometimes more importantly – who doesn’t?

1. Sam Pittman, Arkansas

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 15-7-1 (67.4%)

On Extra Rest: 4-1

vs. Ranked: 8-3

After Win: 7-3-1

After Loss: 6-4

Home: 7-5

Road: 6-2-1

Favorite: 4-3-1

Underdog: 11-4

Home Favorite: 3-3

Home Dog: 4-2

Road Favorite: 0-0-1

Road Dog: 6-2

vs. Conference: 11-6-1

Non-conference: 4-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 11-12

On Extra Rest: 3-2

vs. Ranked: 6-5

Home: 5-7

Road: 6-3

Favorite: 4-4

Underdog: 7-8

Home Favorite: 4-2

Home Dog: 1-5

Road Favorite: 0-1

Road Dog: 6-2

Conference: 8-10

Non-conference: 3-2

2. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

ATS Record (since 2018)

ATS Overall: 29-19 (60.4%)

On Extra Rest: 4-6

vs. Ranked: 9-8

After Win: 18-12

After Loss: 7-6

Home: 17-8

Road: 10-6

Favorite: 23-14

Underdog: 6-5

Home Favorite: 14-7

Home Dog: 3-1

Road Favorite: 7-2

Road Dog: 3-4

vs. Conference: 17-16

Non-conference: 12-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 21-26-1

On Extra Rest: 3-7

vs. Ranked: 8-8-1

Home: 14-10-1

Road: 5-11

Favorite: 14-22-1

Underdog: 7-4

Home Favorite: 10-10-1

Home Dog: 4-0

Road Favorite: 2-7

Road Dog: 3-4

Conference: 13-19-1

Non-conference: 8-7

3. Kirby Smart, Georgia

ATS Record (since 2016)

ATS Overall: 47-34 (58%)

On Extra Rest: 7-5

vs. Ranked: 22-13

After Win: 35-27

After Loss: 8-4

Home: 15-20

Road: 18-8

Favorite: 40-30

Underdog: 7-4

Home Favorite: 13-20

Home Dog: 2-0

Road Favorite: 17-6

Road Dog: 1-2

vs. Conference: 32-23

Non-conference: 15-11

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 35-45-1

On Extra Rest: 4-7

vs. Ranked: 12-22-1

Home: 13-22

Road: 15-11

Favorite: 30-39-1

Underdog: 5-6

Home Favorite: 12-21

Home Dog: 1-1

Road Favorite: 14-9

Road Dog: 1-2

Conference: 25-29-1

Non-conference: 10-16

4. Billy Napier, Florida

*ULL ATS record since 2018

ATS Overall: 29-23-1 (55.7%)

On Extra Rest: 4-5

vs. Ranked: 2-3

After Win: 20-18

After Loss: 6-4-1

Home: 12-10-1

Road: 15-10

Favorite: 17-18-1

Underdog: 12-5

Home Favorite: 9-10-1

Home Dog: 3-0

Road Favorite: 7-6

Road Dog: 8-4

vs. Conference: 17-17-1

Non-conference: 12-6

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 21-31-1

On Extra Rest: 2-6-1

vs. Ranked: 3-2

Home: 6-17

Road: 12-13

Favorite: 13-22-1

Underdog: 8-9

Home Favorite: 5-15

Home Dog: 1-2

Road Favorite: 7-6

Road Dog: 5-7

Conference: 10-25

Non-conference: 11-6-1

6. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 12-10-1 (54.3%)

On Extra Rest: 1-5

vs. Ranked: 3-5

After Win: 7-4-1

After Loss: 4-3

Home: 6-5-1

Road: 4-4

Favorite: 7-6-1

Underdog: 5-4

Home Favorite: 4-3-1

Home Dog: 2-2

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 2-2

vs. Conference: 8-9

Non-conference: 4-1-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 9-14

On Extra Rest: 3-3

vs. Ranked: 3-5

Home: 6-6

Road: 3-5

Favorite: 6-8

Underdog: 3-6

Home Favorite: 4-4

Home Dog: 2-2

Road Favorite: 2-2

Road Dog: 1-3

Conference: 7-10

Non-conference: 2-4

7. Brian Kelly, LSU

*Notre Dame ATS record since 2010

ATS Overall: 81-70-3 (53.6%)

On Extra Rest: 15-13

vs. Ranked: 26-23

After Win: 57-48-3

After Loss: 18-16

Home: 39-36-2

Road: 27-23-1

Favorite: 59-55-3

Underdog: 22-15

Home Favorite: 33-33-2

Home Dog: 6-3

Road Favorite: 17-17-1

Road Dog: 10-6

vs. Conference: 0-0

Non-conference: 81-70-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 67-86-1

On Extra Rest: 11-17

vs. Ranked: 20-29

Home: 32-45

Road: 24-26-1

Favorite: 51-65-1

Underdog: 16-21

Home Favorite: 30-38

Home Dog: 2-7

Road Favorite: 17-17-1

Road Dog: 7-9

Conference: 0-0

Non-conference: 67-86-1

T8. Shane Beamer, South Carolina

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 6-6-1 (50%)

On Extra Rest: 2-0

vs. Ranked: 1-1

After Win: 1-4-1

After Loss: 4-2

Home: 4-3

Road: 1-3-1

Favorite: 2-1-1

Underdog: 4-5

Home Favorite: 2-1

Home Dog: 2-2

Road Favorite: 0-0-1

Road Dog: 1-3

vs. Conference: 3-5

Non-conference: 3-1-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 6-7

On Extra Rest: 2-0

vs. Ranked: 2-0

Home: 1-6

Road: 4-1

Favorite: 0-4

Underdog: 6-3

Home Favorite: 0-3

Home Dog: 1-3

Road Favorite: 0-1

Road Dog: 4-0

Conference: 5-3

Non-conference: 1-4

T8. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 6-6 (50%)

On Extra Rest: 1-0

vs. Ranked: 1-2

After Win: 0-2

After Loss: 6-3

Home: 2-5

Road: 4-1

Favorite: 0-2

Underdog: 6-4

Home Favorite: 0-2

Home Dog: 2-3

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 4-1

vs. Conference: 5-3

Non-conference: 1-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 5-7

On Extra Rest: 0-1

vs. Ranked: 1-2

Home: 4-3

Road: 1-4

Favorite: 1-1

Underdog: 4-6

Home Favorite: 1-1

Home Dog: 3-2

Road Favorite: 0-0

Road Dog: 1-4

Conference: 3-5

Non-conference: 2-2

T8. Mike Leach, Mississippi State

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 12-12 (50%)

On Extra Rest: 2-4

vs. Ranked: 6-4

After Win: 6-4

After Loss: 5-6

Home: 4-8

Road: 7-3

Favorite: 4-6

Underdog: 8-6

Home Favorite: 2-4

Home Dog: 2-4

Road Favorite: 1-1

Road Dog: 6-2

vs. Conference: 9-9

Non-conference: 3-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 10-14

On Extra Rest: 2-4

vs. Ranked: 6-4

Home: 4-8

Road: 5-5

Favorite: 4-6

Underdog: 6-8

Home Favorite: 3-3

Home Dog: 1-5

Road Favorite: 0-2

Road Dog: 5-3

Conference: 7-11

Non-conference: 3-3

11. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

ATS Record (since 2013)

ATS Overall: 53-58-1 (47.8%)

On Extra Rest: 7-11-1

vs. Ranked: 16-12-1

After Win: 32-22-1

After Loss: 18-30

Home: 30-33

Road: 20-22

Favorite: 23-25-1

Underdog: 29-33

Home Favorite: 20-19

Home Dog: 9-14

Road Favorite: 3-4

Road Dog: 17-18

vs. Conference: 34-40

Non-conference: 19-18-1

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 57-55

On Extra Rest: 7-12

vs. Ranked: 13-16

Home: 39-24

Road: 15-27

Favorite: 29-20

Underdog: 28-34

Home Favorite: 26-13

Home Dog: 13-10

Road Favorite: 2-5

Road Dog: 13-22

Conference: 31-43

Non-conference: 26-12

12. Bryan Harsin, Auburn

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 6-7 (46.2%)

On Extra Rest: 1-1

vs. Ranked: 3-4

After Win: 3-3

After Loss: 2-4

Home: 4-3

Road: 2-3

Favorite: 3-3

Underdog: 3-4

Home Favorite: 3-2

Home Dog: 1-1

Road Favorite: 0-1

Road Dog: 2-2

vs. Conference: 4-4

Non-conference: 2-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 5-8

On Extra Rest: 0-2

vs. Ranked: 1-6

Home: 4-3

Road: 1-4

Favorite: 4-2

Underdog: 1-6

Home Favorite: 4-1

Home Dog: 0-2

Road Favorite: 0-1

Road Dog: 1-3

Conference: 2-6

Non-conference: 3-2

13. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

ATS Record (since 2020)

ATS Overall: 9-14 (39.1%)

On Extra Rest: 4-2

vs. Ranked: 3-5

After Win: 4-7

After Loss: 3-6

Home: 6-7

Road: 2-7

Favorite: 3-7

Underdog: 6-7

Home Favorite: 2-5

Home Dog: 4-2

Road Favorite: 1-2

Road Dog: 1-5

vs. Conference: 8-10

Non-conference: 1-4

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 12-11

On Extra Rest: 3-3

vs. Ranked: 3-5

Home: 8-5

Road: 4-5

Favorite: 7-3

Underdog: 5-8

Home Favorite: 5-2

Home Dog: 3-3

Road Favorite: 2-1

Road Dog: 2-4

Conference: 9-9

Non-conference: 3-2

14. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

ATS Record (since 2021)

ATS Overall: 5-8 (38.5%)

On Extra Rest: 1-1

vs. Ranked: 1-4

After Win: 1-6

After Loss: 4-1

Home: 3-5

Road: 2-2

Favorite: 4-3

Underdog: 1-5

Home Favorite: 3-2

Home Dog: 0-3

Road Favorite: 1-0

Road Dog: 1-2

vs. Conference: 3-5

Non-conference: 2-3

Over/Under (to the over)

Overall: 10-3

On Extra Rest: 2-0

vs. Ranked: 3-2

Home: 6-2

Road: 3-1

Favorite: 6-1

Underdog: 4-2

Home Favorite: 4-1

Home Dog: 2-1

Road Favorite: 1-0

Road Dog: 2-1

Conference: 6-2

Non-conference: 4-1

