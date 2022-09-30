San Jose State vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

San Jose State vs Wyoming How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: San Jose State (2-1), Wyoming (3-2)

San Jose State vs Wyoming Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

Very, very quietly, San Jose State has been solid over the first three games.

It pushed Auburn in a 24-16 loss, had no problems against Western Michigan, and it has the right makeup of mistake-free offense and solid defense to hang around with anyone in the Mountain West.

Wyoming might have more pop, but it’s built to grind in low-scoring fights. San Jose State can handle the style, but …

Why Wyoming Will Win

The San Jose State offense doesn’t move the chains well enough.

The offense would like to be more productive, but it can’t convert on enough third downs and it’s not on the field long enough.

Wyoming is struggling with its consistency, but at home it’s able to come up with the right place at the right time – 3-0 in Laramie with a great performance against Air Force and 0-2 on the road.

The defense is strong against the run, the passing game is far better at home, and again, San Jose State doesn’t do enough offensively.

As long as the Cowboy offense is balanced and keeps the turnovers to a minimum – it lost the ball once so far – it’ll be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Can San Jose State do anything offensively to make Wyoming push? The Spartan defense will keep this low scoring and close, but it’ll stall just enough to come up short.

Don’t expect anything pretty, but it’ll be tight deep into the final moments.

San Jose State vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

Wyoming 24, San Jose State 20

Line: Wyoming -3, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

San Jose State vs Wyoming Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

