San Jose State vs Portland State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1
San Jose State vs Portland State How To Watch
Date: Thursday, September 1
Game Time: 10:30 ET
Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA
How To Watch: NBC Bay Area
Record: San Jose State (0-0), Portland State (0-0)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams
CFN Predictions of Every Game
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC
AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt
2022 Bowl Projections | Week 0 Rankings 1-131
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
San Jose State vs Portland State Game Preview
Why Portland State Will Win
Is the San Jose State offensive front ready for what’s coming?
It came up with a few nice options from the transfer portal, but it has to do a whole lot more to generate a running game after struggling to come up with a push last season.
San Jose State, welcome to VJ Malo. the 6-1, 270-pounder is one of the best interior pass rushers in the FCS for a defense that’s going to be amazing at getting into the backfield all season long.
The PSU D has to force the Spartans to keep screwing up, and the revamped O has to take advantage of every opportunity. San Jose State was one of the worst teams in college football in turnover margin, but …
– Week 1 Expert Picks, Thursday & Friday
Why San Jose State Will Win
The Portland State offense will be hit-or-miss.
The backfield is starting some new parts for an attack that sputtered and coughed away too many chances last season, had a big problem with turnovers, and didn’t push the ball down the field enough.
San Jose State should get more explosive offensively with Hawaii transfer Chevan Cordeiro coming in at quarterback – he hit the Vikings for over 300 yards and three scores in a 49-35 Rainbow Warrior win last year – working with a receiving corps that should do what it wants against the Portland State secondary.
On the other side, the Spartans get nine defensive starters back with a line that should hold up well enough, but …
– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Thursday & Friday
What’s Going To Happen
Portland State will score enough to keep this interesting.
It won’t be steady enough to pull this off against a Spartan team that should be sharper on both sides of the ball this season, but the PSU defensive front will be a problem.
Cordeiro and his great receivers will come up with two good scoring drives in the fourth quarter to pull away.
San Jose State vs Portland State Prediction, Line
San Jose State 37, Portland State 23
Line: San Jose State -16.5, o/u: 51.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
San Jose State vs Portland State Must See Rating: 2
5: ‘Billie Jean’
1: Aidan Hutchinson’s rendition of ‘Billie Jean’
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules For All 131 Teams