San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: San Francisco 49ers (0-0), Chicago Bears (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream football on ESPN+

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Game Preview

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

Yeah, the Chicago Bear offensive line – it’s not good.

There’s a massive talent problem across the Bears – except at quarterback – but it’s the offensive front that’s going to be the biggest problem.

Chicago has Justin Fields, and the running backs aren’t bad, but the receivers are – to be nice about it – lacking, and the line is about to have a bad day against a San Francisco defensive front that’s going to bring the pass rush from all sides.

Fields is going to get bounced around a bit too much. However …

– Week 1 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

For all of the doom and gloom surrounding the Bears, Fields appears ready to make a big jump as long as he gets time to work.

The running backs really are good, and the defense should hold up just well enough to keep Trey Lance from going off.

San Francisco has playmakers, but it’s O line isn’t anything special, RB Elijah Mitchell is already banged up, and …

– Week 1 NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The San Francisco defense. It’s going to come out breathing fire.

This group was third overall in the NFL last season, it was fantastic against the run, and Chicago is going to struggle to get anything moving even when Fields does get time.

Lance will be sharp enough to get by, but it’ll be a defensive struggle and the 49ers have the far, far better personnel.

– NFL Team Schedules

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Prediction, Line

San Francisco 23, Chicago 17

Line: San Franciso -6.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– NFL Coaches Against the Spread



San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears Must See Rating: 3

5: US Open Week 2

1: Samaritan

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams