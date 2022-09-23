San Diego State vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

San Diego State vs Toledo How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: San Diego State (1-2), Toledo (2-1)

San Diego State vs Toledo Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

Uhhhhhh, San Diego State? Offense?

The Aztecs got down fast last week to Utah and had absolutely no answers whatsoever.

The ground game worked against Idaho State, but it didn’t do anything against the Utes or in the opener against Arizona. Even worse, there’s nothing happening with the passing attack to make up for it.

There’s a fine like the team walks with its style. It has to use its defense, it has to run the ball, and it has to get the job done ugly. The D hasn’t been up to its 2021 self, and the system is breaking down from there.

Yes, Toledo got rocked by Ohio State 77-21, but there’s enough of an offense get up fast and make the Aztecs have to try going on a real, live scoring drive.

Why San Diego State Will Win

This should eventually start to work.

As it turns out, Arizona is good, and Utah is great, so as ugly as this has been – the Idaho State game should’ve been much more dominant than 38-7 – this is where the defense has to rise and shine.

Toledo has the offensive talent, but it’s not converting on third downs, the passing game isn’t been anything great, and as long as the SDSU defensive front can hold up against the run, it should be okay.

What’s Going To Happen

How do you possibly know if San Diego State can play or not?

The offense has been so inept, there’s no downfield passing game, and the defense has been so mediocre that …

Is this when it turns? Is this when it starts to work?

It’s going to be hot in Snapdragon, Toledo is coming off that beating by Ohio State, and San Diego State will finally work its style to its advantage. There won’t be anything pretty about this game, but the Atztecs will take a W no matter how it happens.

San Diego State vs Toledo Prediction, Line

San Diego State 23, Toledo 20

Line: Toledo -3, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

San Diego State vs Toledo Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

