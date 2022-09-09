San Diego State vs Idaho State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

San Diego State vs Idaho State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: Mountain West Network

Record: San Diego State (0-1), Idaho State (0-1)

San Diego State vs Idaho State Game Preview

Why Idaho State Will Win

The Bengals are rested.

The might have been rocked by UNLV 52-21, but that was a few weeks ago – there’s been plenty of time to prepare for the Aztecs.

The offense was able to throw well enough against the Rebels to keep things moving a little bit – the O was great on fourth downs – and Tyler Vander Waal is a veteran Mountain West QB from Wyoming who has seen it all before.

San Diego State’s great defense got picked apart by Arizona’s Jayden de Laura in the 38-20 loss last week, and …

Why San Diego State Will Win

Uh oh.

It was the grand opening of San Diego State’s gorgeous new Snapdragon Stadium, everyone was fired up, and it was a total meltdown in the 100+ degree heat. Arizona ripped apart the Aztecs in a win the was more impressive than the final score, and now comes the roar back.

SDSU is much, much better than it showed – especially defensively – and it’s going to take it all out on the Bengals.

The passing game that threw for just 62 yards will be far more efficient, the running game has too much power to be that mediocre, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the blowout.

It was a miserable performance in the heat and with the national spotlight on, and now Idaho State is about to bear the brunt of a tough week for the Aztecs.

The running game will get well past 200 yards, the defense will live in the Idaho State backfield, and this is going to get ugly fast.

San Diego State vs Idaho State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 45, Idaho State 7

Line: San Diego State -37, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

San Diego State vs Idaho State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

