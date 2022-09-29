San Diego State vs Boise State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Friday, September 30

San Diego State vs Boise State How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 30

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: FS1

Record: San Diego State (2-2), Boise State (2-2)

San Diego State vs Boise State Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

What’s the absolute last thing Boise State wants to deal with this week?

Besides the Buffalo Bills or slow food delivery service, the San Diego State defense.

And why? It’s 1) coming off a disastrous 27-10 loss to UTEP when absolutely nothing worked offensively, and 2) QB Hank Bachmeier decided to dip his toe into the transfer portal waters this week.

The Boise State passing game isn’t working, the running game isn’t doing much more, and overall the O is averaging under 300 yards per game. It hasn’t exactly gone against a slew of killers, either, since losing to Oregon State to start the season.

And then there’s San Diego State. There are massive problems – and blow off the stats – but the defense did its part in the 17-14 win over Toledo last week.

It hasn’t been the brick wall it’s been over the past few seasons – it didn’t do enough against Arizona or Utah – but last week’s win might have kicked it all in for a program that needed a confidence-boosting win.

However …

Why Boise State Will Win

There’s NO passing game.

The Aztecs are dead last in the nation in yards per completion, it has the second worst passing attack in the country, and Boise State should feed off that and tee off on the running game.

The Broncos might not be doing enough offensively, but the D hasn’t been all that bad. It led UTEP run a little too much, but overall it’s doing its part allowing just 267 yards per game with no problems whatsoever against anyone’s passing attack.

However, this is all about …

What’s Going To Happen

Is Taylen Green ready to handle what San Diego State’s defense is about to bring?

The new Bronco starting quarterback is 6-6 and can move, running for 102 yards and two scores in the Oregon State loss.

Now he’s getting his chance, but he’s going to need help from the running game and the defense.

It’s San Diego State, so this will be tear-your-eyes-out painful to watch at times, but it’ll get interesting late unless Green and company can score early.

Boise State will struggle to score. San Diego State will struggle more.

San Diego State vs Boise State Prediction, Line

Boise State 20, San Diego State 16

Line: Boise State -6, o/u: 39

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

San Diego State vs Boise State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

