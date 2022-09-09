Rice vs McNeese prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Rice vs McNeese How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Rice (0-1), McNeese (0-1)

Rice vs McNeese Game Preview

Why McNeese Will Win

The Cowboys might have lost to Montana State 40-17, but they’re going to bring the pass rush, they’re not going to make a slew of mistakes, and they’re getting a Rice team that got beaten up in a 66-14 loss to USC.

McNeese didn’t quite play like itself against the Bobcats with two turnovers, too many struggles on third downs, and nothing happening against the run. As the season goes on, the run D will be solid, and …

Why Rice Will Win

Rice played USC. That’s not going to be an outlier against that team.

The Owls were quickly outclassed, three pick-sixes were killers, and it got ugly.

There’s more of an offense than the one that showed up in LA, and it’s about to show why against a Cowboy D that didn’t do anything against Montana State. The ground game might sputter a little bit – McNeese really will be okay against the run this year – but the secondary will give up too many yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Rice has the receiving corps to give McNeese problems right away, and then the ball control will kick in.

It’s not exactly going to be the reverse of the USC game, but Rice will get to open it up a little bit late.

Rice vs McNeese Prediction, Line

Rice 34, McNeese 21

Line: Rice -10.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Rice vs McNeese Must See Rating (out of 5): 15

