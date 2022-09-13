Purdue vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Purdue vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Purdue (1-1), Syracuse (2-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Purdue vs Syracuse Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

Teams are hitting their passes against the Syracuse secondary.

There might not be a ton of production, but the midrange throws have been there for the taking with Louisville and UConn combining to connect on 79% of their passes.

Welcome to Purdue.

Aidan O’Connell and the Boilermakers tuned-it up last week with a nearly perfect performance in the 56-0 scrimmage against Indiana State. The passing game wasn’t sharp against Penn State, but it went for 365 yards. Now, if O’Connell can be consistent on the short throws and the offense can control third downs, it’ll keep the Orange O on the sidelines.

Time of possession will matter here. Syracuse is dominating the clock so far, and Purdue has no problem playing that game.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Syracuse Will Win

Check out the new look Syracuse offense that’s throwing the ball now.

RB Sean Tucker is still the star, but Garrett Shrader has been terrific hitting 79% of his passes for 529 yards and five scores in easy wins over Louisville and UConn.

Penn State’s Sean Clifford didn’t exactly carve up the Boilermaker secondary, but he came up big when he needed to – he finished with over 300 yards and four scores.

The Orange are balanced now, they have yet to turn the ball over, and they should be able to generate enough of a pass rush to at least bother O’Connell.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Really, how good is Syracuse?

The Louisville game was a stunner, and UConn is UConn. This is going to be the better indicator.

Purdue will get enough out of the run defense to keep Tucker from going off, and Shrader will be pressured just enough to matter.

Syracuse will be the story after its start, but Purdue will come away with a good win in a fun back-and-forth game that will come down to the final few drives.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Purdue vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Purdue 34, Syracuse 30

Line: Purdue -1, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Purdue vs Syracuse Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams